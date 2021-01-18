Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Short Interest Up 23.4% in December

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the December 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 974,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 40,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,827,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NOC traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $300.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,782,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $300.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.59. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01. The company has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.33.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.