Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Danske

Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NRYYF stock remained flat at $$25.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average of $25.61. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $26.80.

Norway Royal Salmon AS Company Profile

Norway Royal Salmon ASA produces, harvests, sells, and markets smolt and salmon products in Norway. The company offers fresh and frozen fish, round fish, fillet, portions, and smoked and marinated products. It also exports its products. Norway Royal Salmon ASA was founded in 1992 and is based in Trondheim, Norway.

