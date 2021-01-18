Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) will post sales of $1.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25 million. Novan posted sales of $1.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year sales of $5.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.08 million to $5.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.10 million, with estimates ranging from $3.10 million to $5.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novan in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOVN opened at $1.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.01. Novan has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

