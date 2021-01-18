Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 236,800 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the December 15th total of 169,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 638,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of JQC opened at $6.36 on Monday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0767 per share. This is a boost from Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $92,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 103.1% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares during the period.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

