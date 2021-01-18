Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.75.

OPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 20,197 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,477,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPI stock opened at $26.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $35.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day moving average is $23.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.36). Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.27 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.61%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

