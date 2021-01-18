OMG Network Market Capitalization Hits $606.04 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $606.04 million and approximately $693.83 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for about $4.32 or 0.00012290 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 34.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.92 or 0.00284183 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000398 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

OMG Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.