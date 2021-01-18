One Media iP Group Plc (OMIP.L) (LON:OMIP) Shares Gap Up to $6.88

One Media iP Group Plc (OMIP.L) (LON:OMIP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.88, but opened at $7.23. One Media iP Group Plc (OMIP.L) shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 1,437,976 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.66. The company has a market capitalization of £16.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33.

About One Media iP Group Plc (OMIP.L) (LON:OMIP)

One Media iP Group Plc engages in the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights for distribution through the digital medium and traditional media outlets in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its mixed media products include music, video, spoken word, and digital books.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for One Media iP Group Plc (OMIP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Media iP Group Plc (OMIP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.