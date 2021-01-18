Oppenheimer Comments on Nasdaq, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.03. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NDAQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Nasdaq from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.17.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $140.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.08. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $143.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,103,000 after purchasing an additional 45,412 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 6.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 431,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,266,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 60,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

