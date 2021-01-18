OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 462,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 63,877 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 13.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 63,679 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 21,172 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 64,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSUR stock opened at $12.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $926.79 million, a P/E ratio of -430.52 and a beta of 0.43. OraSure Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average of $13.14.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $48.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. OraSure Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

