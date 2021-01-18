P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Short Interest Up 19.8% in December

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the December 15th total of 96,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 193.0 days.

Separately, Danske downgraded shares of P/F Bakkafrost from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get P/F Bakkafrost alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BKFKF opened at $68.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.04. P/F Bakkafrost has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $76.95.

About P/F Bakkafrost

P/F Bakkafrost, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells salmon products under the Bakkafrost and HavsbrÃºn brands in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fish Farming FO; Fish Farming SCT; Value Added Products; and Fishmeal, Fish Oil, and Fish Feed.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for P/F Bakkafrost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P/F Bakkafrost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.