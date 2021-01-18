Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

NOVKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Renaissance Capital lowered Pao Novatek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. VTB Capital lowered Pao Novatek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NOVKY traded down $7.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.00. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 114. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.51. Pao Novatek has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $209.71.

About Pao Novatek

PAO NOVATEK, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, processing, marketing, and export of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. It principally holds interests in reserves located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, Western Siberia. The company sells natural gas, stable gas condensate, gas condensate refined products, liquefied petroleum gas, crude oil and gas condensate refined products, naphtha, diesel fuel, and petrol.

