Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires Shares of 1,420 Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $176.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,680. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.34 and a 200-day moving average of $161.24. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $100.90 and a one year high of $179.33.

About Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

