Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 7,192 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 6,915.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ViacomCBS by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

VIAC traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.30. 928,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,558,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $46.86.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

