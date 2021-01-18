Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys Shares of 3,140 Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 71.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 14,437 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $66,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of PPA traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.29. 3,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,840. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.20 and a 200-day moving average of $59.83. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $39.60 and a 52 week high of $73.99.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.