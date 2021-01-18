Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $185,000 Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 8.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 217,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - February alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.36. 357,844 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.27.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.