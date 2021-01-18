Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 510 Shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFH. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 151.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VFH traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.49. 19,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,100. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $42.34 and a 12 month high of $78.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.65.

About Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

