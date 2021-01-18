Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 151.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 402.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,726,000 after buying an additional 13,043,301 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,068,512,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 104.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,422,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 227.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,759,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 344.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,598,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.69.

In related news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $2,473,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 169,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $16,961,036.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 129,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,006,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 592,197 shares of company stock valued at $70,445,956.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $157.81 on Monday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $171.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.67. The stock has a market cap of $46.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -111.13.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

