PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Short Interest Up 39.7% in December

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,700 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the December 15th total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:PHX opened at $2.83 on Monday. PHX Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $63.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 189.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. Equities research analysts predict that PHX Minerals will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 309.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 36,857 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 19,593 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PHX Minerals from $1.25 to $1.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.70 target price on the stock.

PHX Minerals Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned perpetual ownership of 252,443 net mineral acres; leased 17,091 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,510 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 125 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

