Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $297.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PNFP stock opened at $69.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.25. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $71.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

In other news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $483,051.50. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $240,607.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 207,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

