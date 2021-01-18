Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE:MAV opened at $11.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.18. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $11.75.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

