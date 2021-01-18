POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in POSCO by 50.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 6.2% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 13.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 5.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

PKX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura upgraded shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, POSCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of POSCO stock opened at $61.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.05. POSCO has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $67.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

