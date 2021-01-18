PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) EVP Roberto D. Reiner Sells 1,834 Shares

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) EVP Roberto D. Reiner sold 1,834 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $85,831.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,203.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PRO stock opened at $45.30 on Monday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $68.81. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average of $39.46.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.01 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. PROS’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PROS by 70.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PROS by 46.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,091,000 after acquiring an additional 72,015 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in PROS by 69.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PROS by 97.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PROS by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,783,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,096,000 after purchasing an additional 123,138 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

