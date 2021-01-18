ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Position Raised by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 133,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 41.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter.

NOBL opened at $80.93 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.98 and a 200-day moving average of $74.85.

