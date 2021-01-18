ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) Given a €14.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PSM. Morgan Stanley set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €15.40 ($18.12) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €13.07 ($15.38).

PSM stock opened at €13.39 ($15.75) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a one year low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a one year high of €14.34 ($16.86). The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a PE ratio of 14.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €11.24.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

