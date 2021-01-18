Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Polyus stock opened at $105.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.03 and a 200-day moving average of $106.26. Public Joint Stock Company Polyus has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $128.00.

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter.

About Public Joint Stock Company Polyus

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, refining, and sale of gold. The company has primary operations in Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk, and Magadan regions, as well as the Sakha Republic in Russia. It also engages in the research and exploration works. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

