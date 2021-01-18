Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Hyatt Hotels Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.04). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.73) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.61 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Longbow Research downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.63.

Shares of H opened at $70.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 1.53. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.41 and its 200-day moving average is $60.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 74.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 55.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at $339,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 32.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after acquiring an additional 71,906 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at $62,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $2,338,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,904,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $48,270.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,867.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,476 over the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $1.0144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

