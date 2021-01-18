Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for ServiceNow, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for ServiceNow in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ServiceNow’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $562.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $490.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $541.57.

ServiceNow stock opened at $513.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.54, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $238.93 and a 1 year high of $566.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $536.76 and a 200-day moving average of $485.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.21, for a total value of $574,091.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,909.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total transaction of $812,942.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,947,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,175 shares of company stock worth $31,883,815 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

