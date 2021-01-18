Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Intuit Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Intuit in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $418.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $371.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $370.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.62. The stock has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $387.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769 in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

