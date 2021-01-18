Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.95. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.38.

SITE opened at $165.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.41 and a 200-day moving average of $130.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.54 and a beta of 1.20. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $53.29 and a fifty-two week high of $175.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.43.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.78 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at $54,443,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

