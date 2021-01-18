Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – B. Riley lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Cinemark in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.14. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 95.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CNK. Barrington Research upgraded Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.31.

Cinemark stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.61.

In other news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $41,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,708.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,109.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 651,644 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 361.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,333,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,608 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 110.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,224,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 641,712 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 35.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 280,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 184.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 930,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 603,394 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.