Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 76.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 46.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 285.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 804,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,946,000 after buying an additional 595,827 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QRVO. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.62.

In other Qorvo news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $313,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $185,281.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,555,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QRVO traded down $6.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $177.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,600. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.94. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $186.14.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

