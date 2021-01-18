QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) One Day Volume Tops $79,107.00

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 17th. In the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $79,107.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00063573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.85 or 0.00528743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00042984 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,402.91 or 0.04012945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00013013 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00016721 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Token Profile

EQUAD is a token. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,795,431 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

