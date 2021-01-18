Quiztok (QTCON) Trading 10.2% Higher Over Last Week

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One Quiztok token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Quiztok has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. Quiztok has a total market capitalization of $7.49 million and $5.66 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003846 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 83.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 49% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 485,247,508 tokens. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php.

Quiztok Token Trading

Quiztok can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

