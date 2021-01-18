Raymond James Analysts Give K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) a C$10.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KNT. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.77.

CVE KNT opened at C$7.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$8.50. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$47.45 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

