Raymond James Boosts CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $100.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.30.

CSX stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.42. The stock had a trading volume of 220,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,680. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.18. CSX has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $97.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.92.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 56,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 8,592 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in CSX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

