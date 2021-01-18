Raymond James Boosts Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$50.00

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ENB. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. CSFB reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$51.87.

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$44.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of C$33.06 and a 12 month high of C$57.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.89 billion and a PE ratio of 46.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.88.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$9.11 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 330.00%.

In other Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) news, Director Albert Monaco sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.45, for a total transaction of C$178,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 920,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,997,767.15. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.34, for a total value of C$110,071.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,838,668.90. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,929 shares of company stock worth $505,376.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

