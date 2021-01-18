Raymond James Boosts First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to $27.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FQVLF. TD Securities upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. CIBC assumed coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $19.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.30.

First Quantum Minerals stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.02. The stock had a trading volume of 68,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,960. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of -40.04 and a beta of 2.20. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

