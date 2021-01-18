Raymond James Boosts MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) Price Target to C$29.00

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$26.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$22.25 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$29.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.68.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) stock opened at C$23.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 231.37 and a current ratio of 232.23. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of C$5.33 and a 52 week high of C$29.24. The firm has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -114.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.19.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 4,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.24, for a total value of C$119,842.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,085 shares in the company, valued at C$4,825,820.40. Also, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$707,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,447,410.40. Insiders sold 83,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,173,423 over the last 90 days.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

