Raymond James Boosts Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target to $3.50

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $2.85 to $3.50 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.04.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDPF traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.39. 76,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,110. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84. Marathon Gold has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $2.74.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

