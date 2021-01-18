Raymond James Boosts Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$4.00

Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) (TSE:SES) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

SES has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Firstegy restated a buy rating on shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) from C$2.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.50.

Get Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) alerts:

SES stock opened at C$2.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$431.47 million and a PE ratio of -9.61. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$5.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) (TSE:SES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$452.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$495.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.