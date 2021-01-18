Raymond James Increases Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) (TSE:TV) Price Target to C$0.25

Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) (TSE:TV) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$0.15 to C$0.25 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

TV has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight Capital cut Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) to C$0.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.23.

Get Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) alerts:

TSE:TV opened at C$0.24 on Friday. Trevali Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$232.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15.

Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.