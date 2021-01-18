Raymond James Raises Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$7.00

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

POU has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$5.25 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$5.18.

Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$6.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$802.70 million and a P/E ratio of -2.18. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.81 and a 12-month high of C$7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.75.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$138.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$148.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 10,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.77, for a total transaction of C$39,982.61.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

