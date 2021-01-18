Raymond James Trims Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Target Price to $155.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Royal Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Royal Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.82.

Shares of RGLD traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.15. 596,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,670. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.05 and a 200-day moving average of $122.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.31. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 39.96%. The business had revenue of $146.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 42.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,424,000 after acquiring an additional 314,429 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,905,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,328,000 after purchasing an additional 183,839 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Royal Gold by 99.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 190,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after buying an additional 95,037 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,095,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,594,000 after buying an additional 80,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth $3,676,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

