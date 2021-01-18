Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 492.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MHK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.52.

Shares of MHK opened at $148.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.32. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.62 and a 12-month high of $153.35.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 56,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $7,185,485.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James Brunk sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $266,240.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,256 shares of company stock worth $8,625,354. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

