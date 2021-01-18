Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter worth $695,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,001,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPO opened at $94.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.79 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.57. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.03 and a twelve month high of $95.94.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.73 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 121,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total transaction of $10,177,206.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,648,534.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $395,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,746 shares of company stock worth $15,233,621. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

