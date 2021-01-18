Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,932.6% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 286.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 274.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $510,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XRAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $58.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of -254.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.53.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

