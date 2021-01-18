Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $451,000 Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 333.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETR opened at $95.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.49 and its 200-day moving average is $101.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $135.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.71.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

