Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $23.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.32. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $24.19. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.55 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VVV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,261.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,219 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $50,659.77. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,067.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,590 shares of company stock worth $377,086. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.