Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 420,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,728,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 24,160 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 749,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 27,085 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KTOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $41,176.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $205,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,067 shares of company stock worth $2,074,231 in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KTOS opened at $29.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 738.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.67. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.50 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

