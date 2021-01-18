Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 157 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 50,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.67.

Shares of HII stock opened at $171.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $279.60.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $72,201.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.